Supercharged: El Trafico set to reach new level as stars meet in LA

It’s a great time to be an LAFC supporter. And with LAFC hosting the next edition of El Trafico against the LA Galaxy on Friday night (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), it might also be the turning point for the Black & Gold club to tilt the rivalry in their favor.

The last time we had this much excitement around El Trafico was the very first fixture. That featured the introduction of the superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 52 goals in just two seasons but never secured a trophy for the Galaxy. Coming on as a second-half substitute, the Swede banged home two goals in 19 minutes to help the Galaxy rally to a 4-3 win.

Even so, with a win against their city rivals, they would only be six points back with a game in hand. And the attitude around the Galaxy could all change with a massive three points and possibly a few transfer additions now that the Secondary Transfer Window is officially opened.

Led by former Toronto FC manager Greg Vanney, the club have a win-now mentality, but are have yet to unlock their potential and have only a small window to make it happen. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is productive but is an aging star at age 34. Douglas Costa is talented but has been uninspiring, and most recently received an additional one-game suspension from his red card in Week 17 meaning he will miss Friday's El Trafico.

Meanwhile, let’s be honest, the Galaxy have been underwhelming this year, sitting 4th in the West on 27 points, even on points with FC Dallas and Nashville SC .

LAFC are sitting in first place in the Western Conference while leading the Supporter Shield race with a league-leading 36 points. And they are adding world-class talent in Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini , who could both debut in the derby game. Though more likely Chiellini as Bale has not yet arrived in LA.

Vela’s amazing year is no fault of Ibrahimovic. But in my opinion, Zlatan’s failure to bring silverware to the Galaxy prevents him from overtaking the likes of Robbie Keane and David Beckham in Galaxy club lore.

Ibrahimovic’s 2019 season was his best, producing 30 goals to go with seven assists in 29 starts. But LAFC counterpart Carlos Vela produced the greatest goalscoring season in MLS history with a record-breaking 34 goals + 15 assists in 31 starts.

I performed well against rival Djugarden. I remember scoring my first goal in this derby, and I happened to be on the away end. I sprinted to the corner, looked at their fans and ripped off my jersey to flex. I just had to! That was the moment I truly connected with the fan base.

Hammarby had some of the most committed fans I’ve witnessed in the sport. It was truly a privilege to play in front of these supporters who defined the club’s culture. There were epic walks of 10,000-plus fans marching into the stadium together. There were flares and tifos, all while being decked out in club colors. You looked at the other half of the stadium and it was a sea of blue (Djrugarden) or a wall of black and gold (AIK). These were the games to shine in and where a memorable performance could cement you as a club legend.

In my career, my derby experience came playing against city rivals AIK and Djurgarden of Stockholm during my time at Hammarby IF in Sweden. There wasn’t a particular player that made the rivalry aside from club history and the local supporters’ unwavering passion, which made these matches special.

Players get starstruck too

When you’re playing against the biggest names in the biggest games, there’s a few emotions that take over.

Some of the players I competed against during these rivalries actually gave me nostalgia and had me reminiscing about the days I watched them on TV as a child, and now I’m playing against them.

One of those was Henrik Larsson, a striker I always admired who had returned to his hometown Swedish club after a successful stint with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. I knew that I would have those emotions before kick-off, but I wanted to show him I could play. It ended 0-0 but I had a strong game.

At the final whistle, I walked over to Larsson and told him how he inspired me and that I learned from watching him play. He was appreciative and gave me words of encouragement and confidence to push forward. Those are the moments you hope for when you’re playing professionally.

In my MLS career, the rivalry that always stands was playing against the iconic Thierry Henry and the New York Red Bulls.

I couldn’t overcome the inner hysteria of competing against my childhood idol in the first few matches, and I tried to do too much. I wanted to play the game of my life and instead forced myself into making poor decisions in the match and often taking too many touches.