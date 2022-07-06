LA Galaxy's Douglas Costa suspended for violent conduct

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several decisions following Week 17 of the 2022 season.
Douglas Costa suspension
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Costa an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90+ minute of the Galaxy’s match against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 29.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Costa served his red card suspension during the Galaxy’s match on July 4 against CF Montréal. He will serve the additional match suspension during the Galaxy’s match on Friday, July 8 against LAFC.
Cabral fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy forward Kévin Cabral guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 25th minute of the Galaxy’s match against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 29.
Cabral has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Aguirre fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy midfielder Daniel Aguirre guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 85th minute of the Galaxy’s match against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 29.
Aguirre has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
The yellow card that Minnesota United FC midfielder Wil Trapp received as a result of this incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Minnesota’s total will be dismissed.
Martinez issued two fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union midfielder José Martínez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 72nd minute of Philadelphia’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, June 29.
Martínez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Martínez an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture in the 74th minute of the match.