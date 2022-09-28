Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep

Uninspiring, deflating and disappointing. These are the adjectives in regular use to describe the final pre- World Cup window for the US men’s national team . A 2-0 loss to Japan and a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia was not how they drew it up.

Matt Doyle wrote his wrap-up of the window , mostly forward-looking questions facing the team heading towards Group B play in Qatar, which is now less than two months away. In this space, we’ll do Stock Up, Stock Down. There were a lot of options for down. Not a ton for up.

Fans and analysts have spoken highly of Yunus Musah, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson. Their talent and contributions haven’t been overlooked. Far from it, actually, but never has their importance been more obvious than over the last 180 minutes.

Musah is awesome as a pressure-release valve in the midfield, which would have been extremely useful against Japan. His ball progression and line-breaking would have been extremely useful against Saudi Arabia.

Weah offers a different dynamism than any of the wingers, for his directness and ability to be goal-dangerous and (trigger warning) vertical. He balances the attacking trio because the natural inclination for regulars in those spots – Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Jesus Ferreira and Brenden Aaronson – is to drop in to receive the ball rather than go in behind.

There is not a like-for-like replacement for Robinson in this pool who's ready for World Cup minutes, as Doyle and I have been talking/writing ad nauseum for a few weeks (months?). Sam Vines had a chance to win the backup role, and he might have just because it’s a better option than a right-footed Sergino Dest/Joe Scally to play inverted, but no one can replicate what Robinson does. Hopefully he’s fit/fresh enough to play every minute for the USMNT at the World Cup.