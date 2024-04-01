Stock Up, Stock Down: Philadelphia Union find their way, FC Dallas struggles continue

If you're not watching MLS every weekend, you’re missing out on pure chaos and entertainment. On any given week, anyone can beat anyone. The best way to watch all the action is by joining me every Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET on MLS 360, where we show all the action in every game, live as it happens!

You know I have to start off the column with a hat trick, even if Chicho Arango was lucky not to be sent off when Real Salt Lake were down 1-0 to St. Louis early in the second half. But the referee didn't see it that way and Chicho got to work, scoring all three goals in the last 20 minutes of their eventual 3-1 win.

The second goal was a thing of beauty. Receiving the ball with his back to goal and about 22 yards out, Chicho took a perfect first touch and unleashed a laser into the corner. The icing on the cake though was the third goal, when young playmaker Diego Luna rode a tough tackle and laid a perfectly weighted pass into Chicho, who just had to slam it home at the near post. Game. Over.