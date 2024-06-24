Stock Up, Stock Down: LA Galaxy enter Shield race, Minnesota's main weakness

Greg Vanney has been in charge of the LA Galaxy for 122 league games since he took over, and they had never won three in a row until Saturday night! What a time to do it.

Playing away from home against Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake, Vanney rotated his squad and got a big-time statement win. Gabriel Pec has been in great form in the past six weeks, finally settling in and showing his quality since his arrival from Brazil. But more importantly, the last two wins have come via shutout, the first time the Galaxy have done that since 2022. Remember as well: all three wins have also come without their most influential player, Riqui Puig.