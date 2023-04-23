Still undefeated: LAFC eye more “big moments” in CCL vs. Philadelphia

"It's going to be tough. There is no other way to prepare for the game than thinking that we expect the best Philadelphia team possible."

"We know that they're a very good team, very strong at their place. They have good weapons, especially offensively, but they've also been one of the best defensive teams in the league," midfielder Ilie Sánchez said of Jim Curtin's side, who defeated Toronto FC 4-2 earlier on Matchday 9.

Now, a defeat of Philly in a two-legged tie that begins at Subaru Park on Wednesday (9 pm ET | FS1) and ends at BMO Stadium on May 2 would put LAFC one step closer to yet another addition to their rapidly-growing trophy case.

To call the matchup between the two sides highly anticipated is a vast understatement, thanks to an MLS Cup 2022 for the ages that ultimately saw the Black & Gold defeat the Union in penalties to complete a double after claiming the Supporters' Shield.

Since @LAFC 's season debut on March 4, forward Dénis Bouanga has 16 goal contributions (12 goals, four assists) across 12 games in all competitions, averaging 1.3 goal contributions per match. His goal tonight continued LAFC's run as the last unbeaten in MLS this season (5-0-3). pic.twitter.com/088DpcVnHN

Saturday's match at GEODIS Park saw Dénis Bouanga add to his red-hot form just before the hour mark, canceling out Hany Mukhtar's first-half opener for his seventh goal in MLS and 12th across all competitions as LAFC remained the league's lone unbeaten team (5W-0L-3D).

"Tonight was a good test for us in what we can find on Wednesday against Philadelphia," Sánchez said. "We respect them so much... that doesn't mean we're not going to put up a fight and try to take advantage of our strengths and try to minimize our weaknesses."

Both LAFC and Philadelphia will have their eyes set on becoming the second straight MLS side to win CCL and clinch a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup, matching the Seattle Sounders' historic feat in 2022.

While the Black & Gold hope to secure passage to a CCL final that will feature either Liga MX's Tigres UANL or Club León, that's with the understanding that a Union side out for revenge will hope to put that dream on hold.