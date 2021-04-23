Stefan Frei climbs shutout leaderboard: 5 best stats heading into Week 2

Before Week 2 of the 2021 MLS regular season begins, here are five key stats to be aware of – including goalkeepers and youngsters turning heads throughout the league.

The next marker for Frei is third place, which currently belongs to Joe Cannon with 86 clean sheets.

Frei moved into a tie with Jon Busch after last weekend’s 4-0 win over Minnesota United FC , with Busch reaching 83 career shutouts in 309 games. Frei, whose MLS career began with Toronto FC , can make it shutout No. 84 in what’ll be his 304th MLS game.

Should Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei post a shutout at LAFC on Saturday (6 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), he’ll take sole ownership of fourth place (83 total) in the MLS all-time shutout rankings.

The 23-year-old is tied with now- D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin for second place in the record books. Meanwhile, Ian Feuer stopped the first four penalty kicks he faced in 1998 while with the New England Revolution .

St. Clair, now in his third MLS season, has stopped two of the three PKs he’s faced. The other hit the crossbar.

Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is developing an elite reputation when facing penalty kicks, denying the first three he’s faced in his young MLS career. The latest came against Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz in Week 1.

When signing with Toronto last year, Marshall-Rutty became the 11th-youngest player to sign an MLS contract.

During last weekend’s 4-2 defeat against CF Montréal , Marshall-Rutty became the seventh-youngest player to record their first MLS assist. He accomplished that at 16 years and 305 days, trailing now-Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies by one place in the table.

Toronto FC forward Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has a bright future, and now the teenager has his name etched in the record books.

Pulskamp makes his mark

An unexpected series of events thrust John Pulskamp into the starting goalkeeper role for Sporting Kansas City last weekend, allowing him to make some history.

Two days before turning 20, Pulskamp made two saves in Sporting’s 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls. In the process, he became the third-youngest goalkeeper in MLS history to be credited with a victory.