St. Louis players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 20 of the 2024 season.

St. Louis players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found St. Louis CITY SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 27th minute of their match against FC Dallas on June 15.

St. Louis have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to head coach Bradley Carnell and the club.