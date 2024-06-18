St. Louis players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 20 of the 2024 season.
St. Louis players fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found St. Louis CITY SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 27th minute of their match against FC Dallas on June 15.
St. Louis have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to head coach Bradley Carnell and the club.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, goalkeeper Roman Bürki, defenders Tim Parker, Tomas Totland and Joakim Nilsson, and midfielder Eduard Löwen will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Ilenic fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC defender Mitja Ilenic an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 39th minute of New York City’s match against the Columbus Crew on June 14.
Araújo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC midfielder César Araújo for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 55th minute of Orlando’s match against LAFC on June 15.
As a result of this incident, the yellow card issued to LAFC forward Denis Bouanga will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total, and any disciplinary points from LAFC's total will be dismissed.
Ruiz fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF midfielder David Ruiz an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 69th minute of Miami’s match against the Philadelphia Union on June 15.
Avilés fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Tomás Avilés an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 85th minute of Miami’s match against the Philadelphia Union on June 15