Report: St. Louis CITY to sign Arminia Bielefeld, Sweden defender Joakim Nilsson

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

St. Louis CITY SC's shopping list contains another German Bundesliga target ahead of their 2023 MLS expansion launch, with the latest reports linking them to Arminia Bielefeld center back Joakim Nilsson.

According to a report from Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, Nilsson, 28, will join St. Louis once his contract with Arminia Bielefeld is up this summer.

Should Nilsson join the 2023 expansion side, he'd be their latest Bundesliga coup after goalkeeper Roman Burki (from Borussia Dortmund), striker Joao Klauss (from Hoffenheim) and midfielder Tomas Ostrak (from Koln) have all signed in recent weeks. Those moves can largely be attributed to sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel's playing and professional background with the German Football Association before coming to MLS.

Nilsson has two goals and two assists in 82 appearances for Arminia Bielefeld since joining ahead of the 2019 season, helping them earn promotion from the 2. Bundesliga. He’s currently teammates with US international left back and Atlanta United homegrown export George Bello.

Before moving to Germany, Nilsson featured extensively for IF Elfsborg and GIF Sundsvall in his native Sweden.

At the international level, the 28-year-old has 10 caps with the Sweden national team and is a member of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying squad.

St. Louis CITY will be led by head coach Bradley Carnell, a former New York Red Bulls assistant coach. They’re also set to debut 22,500-seat Centene Stadium for the 2023 campaign.

