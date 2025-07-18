St. Louis CITY sign defender Jaziel Orozco

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 22-year-old Mexico native is under contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season. His deal has club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

A former Real Salt Lake homegrown player, Orozco has played twice for St. Louis' first team while on short-term loans.

“Jaziel has been a standout leader for CITY2 this season and has shown composure, hunger, and quality whenever he’s stepped into the first-team environment,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

“His ability to read the game, stay calm under pressure, and play in different positions is impressive for a player his age. He deserves this opportunity, and we’re excited to see him continue his growth with us.”