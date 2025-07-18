St. Louis CITY sign defender Jaziel Orozco

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed defender Jaziel Orozco after he impressed with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate St. Louis CITY 2, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old Mexico native is under contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season. His deal has club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.
A former Real Salt Lake homegrown player, Orozco has played twice for St. Louis' first team while on short-term loans.
“Jaziel has been a standout leader for CITY2 this season and has shown composure, hunger, and quality whenever he’s stepped into the first-team environment,” said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
“His ability to read the game, stay calm under pressure, and play in different positions is impressive for a player his age. He deserves this opportunity, and we’re excited to see him continue his growth with us.”
St. Louis are 11 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with 12 regular-season matches remaining. They parted ways with head coach Olof Mellberg in late May.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant