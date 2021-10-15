St. Louis CITY SC stadium to feature art exhibit honoring Historic Black Neighborhood

St. Louis CITY SC will open a permanent experiential art exhibit on the site of their new stadium commemorating a Historic Black Neighborhood demolished in the 1950s, the club announced Friday. The club's new soccer-specific stadium, set to open when the club joins MLS in 2023, is being built within the boundaries of where the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood once stood.

The installation, created by nationally acclaimed post-disciplinary artist and St. Louis native Damon Davis, is designed to honor and recognize the 20,000 Black residents who were displaced from the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood — in what's known as the Downtown West neighborhood — in the name of urban renewal in the 1950s.

The stadium’s southern side will be landscaped to show the exact plotline of the homes that stood on the stadium site over 50 years ago. Friday's release notes that the club "hopes that soccer fans, supporters and visitors alike will be encouraged to learn about and experience the history of Mill Creek Valley on game days and beyond, including recognizing the contributions of the people who lived there. In addition to the art exhibit, STL CITY will build out augmented reality, information and resources on Mill Creek Valley and the exhibit on its STL CITY SC app starting 2023."