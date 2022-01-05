St. Louis City SC name Bradley Carnell head coach before 2023 MLS launch

Carnell joined the New York Red Bulls in 2017 as an assistant coach and was named their interim head coach in September 2020 after Chris Armas was dismissed and before Gerhard Struber took over.

“We can honestly say that we got our top candidate for the club’s first head coach position, and wanted to get him on board early given the integral role he’ll play in building our first team,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.

“We knew it was important to have someone who understood the ins and outs of the MLS, as well as the international market, and Bradley has all the attributes we were looking for. His experience as a player and coach set him apart, and I am confident that he will help us to build a very competitive team for our inaugural 2023 season.”