MLS Commissioner Don Garber visits "spectacular" new St. Louis CITY SC stadium

“It’s just spectacular,” Garber added. “There’s nothing better than seeing the vision of an ownership group come together and watch it develop over a number of years. And every aspect of it, they’ve overdelivered on, from their commitment to diversity in the community, to the size and scope and the depth of their investment, to the creative deliverables, about trying to have this facility, and its connection to the brand help this city sort of its plan for a rebirth and re-energize and almost a reimagining of what downtown St. Louis can be."