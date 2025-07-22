Minnesota United loan Devin Padelford to St. Louis CITY

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
- STL receive: Devin Padelford
- MIN receive: 2026 SuperDraft pick
Minnesota United FC have loaned homegrown defender Devin Padelford to St. Louis CITY SC, the Western Conference clubs announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old's loan lasts through the remainder of the 2025 season. In return, Minnesota receive a third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.
Padelford, who can play centrally or on the left, has played 41 times for Minnesota's first team. He's also logged 47 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate MNUFC2.
"Devin is a young player who has already shown maturity and potential at the MLS level," said St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannestiel. "His ability to get forward from the left side, combined with his defensive instincts, will provide us with another option as we push through the end of the season."
"Devin continues his growth as a young professional and has shown positive strides since he signed with Minnesota United from our club’s academy," said Minnesota chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Devin’s loan is an opportunity for him to gain valuable experience throughout the remainder of this season."
With 11 regular-season matches remaining, St. Louis are 11 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. They parted ways with head coach Olof Mellberg in late May.
Minnesota are third in the West and challenging San Diego FC for the top spot.
