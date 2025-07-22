Minnesota United loan Devin Padelford to St. Louis CITY

The 22-year-old's loan lasts through the remainder of the 2025 season. In return, Minnesota receive a third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Padelford, who can play centrally or on the left, has played 41 times for Minnesota's first team. He's also logged 47 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate MNUFC2.

"Devin is a young player who has already shown maturity and potential at the MLS level," said St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannestiel. "His ability to get forward from the left side, combined with his defensive instincts, will provide us with another option as we push through the end of the season."