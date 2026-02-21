LA Galaxy waive forward Christian Ramírez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived, buyout

The LA Galaxy have waived forward Christian Ramírez and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced Saturday.

The 34-year-old spent one season with LA, making 33 appearances across all competitions. He contributed 5g/1a during that span.

Prior to his time with the Galaxy, Ramírez featured for four other MLS clubs - most notably the Columbus Crew, where he made 77 total appearances, tallying 23g/12a and winning MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024.

The Galaxy begin their 2026 season on Sunday when they host New York City FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | Apple TV).