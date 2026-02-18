Nashville SC acquire Reed Baker-Whiting from Seattle Sounders

"His versatility to be able to play on both the left and the right, as well as in defense and in midfield, puts him in a position to be a key contributor in our group."

"Reed is an exciting young talent that has a bright future, and we think that he’s a great fit for what we are looking for on and off the field," said Mike Jacobs, Nashville's president of soccer operations and general manager.

In exchange for the 20-year-old US youth international, Seattle receive up to $1.1 million. They'll get $800,000 guaranteed, another $300k if certain performance metrics are met and retain a sell-on/trade percentage.

A gem from the Emerald City 💎 We've signed 20-year-old defender/midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting as a U22 Initiative player from Seattle Sounders🌲✨ pic.twitter.com/i9aiuEiptq

Baker-Whiting has 1g/3a in 79 appearances (all competitions) for Seattle since debuting in 2021. He started in the Sounders' 2025 Leagues Cup title victory over Inter Miami CF.

Internationally, Baker-Whiting featured last fall at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Reed is a great example of the strength of our player development pathway and what’s possible for young players who come through our system," said Craig Waibel, Seattle's general manager & chief soccer officer.

"He’s worked hard, represented this club the right way and made meaningful contributions during his time in Seattle. We’re grateful for everything he’s given to the Sounders and the commitment he’s shown every day.

"At the same time, we’re excited for him as he takes on this new opportunity in Nashville, and we wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Baker-Whiting is Seattle's third homegrown player to depart via transfer this winter. Obed Vargas joined LaLiga's Atlético Madrid, while Danny Leyva was dealt to LIGA MX's Club Necaxa.

Nashville's 2026 MLS campaign begins on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).