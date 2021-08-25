Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi eyes Golden Boot race amid career year: "I’m having fun"

“These guys are unreal, they can get a brace or hat tricks out of nowhere,” Salloi said. “I remember watching the Seattle-Portland game and I went to get food for like 20 minutes. I came back to two more goals for Seattle, both Ruidiaz and I was like, ‘This guy!’ So this is how it is really to go for the Golden Boot race. But it’s been great, I’m having fun and I hope I can keep it up for the rest of the season.”

“I do,” Salloi told MLSsoccer.com when asked if he checks the Golden Boot standings. “It’s nice to stay in the top five because you’re always in the conversation and anything can happen.”

The Sporting Kansas City winger is enjoying a career year, with 12 goals and six assists for his high-flying club procuring a spot in Wednesday night's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). He’s also firmly in the conversation for finishing as 2021's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner.

Salloi, an SKC homegrown, made his MLS debut in 2017 then broke out in 2018, leading the team in goals with 11. The next two years were a bit of a struggle, with just one goal and one assist across 35 appearances (17 starts), but he’s back on track in 2021.

He doesn’t have a big change to point to or some epiphany. The goals just started going in again.

“Honestly, it’s a big question for me too,” Salloi said. “It’s not like I changed lots of things in my career right now, but it’s working and I always say as an attacking player, you start scoring goals and they just keep coming and coming and that’s how I feel right now. Confidence all the way through the roof and not afraid to take shots and to get into any situation, so it’s been great and obviously it helps me that the team’s doing well so I can get into those positions.”

Salloi’s stellar SKC form earned him a call-up to Hungary's national team for next month’s World Cup qualifiers. He represented his country at various youth levels and was called in for a senior camp in 2018, but is yet to make his debut.

Chasing the Golden Boot, SKC sitting second in the Western Conference standings, an All-Star debut and a return to the national team? Not a bad few months for Salloi.