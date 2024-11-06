New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan named 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After overcoming multiple injuries in 2023, New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.
Morgan, who underwent hip surgery in September 2023, was given an 80-85% chance of returning to play and only a 20-25% chance of returning to peak performance.
Upon recovering for 2024, the Scottish international led RBNY in goals (13) and was second in assists (7) through 29 matches. Those efforts helped New York qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 15th consecutive season.
The 28-year-old also returned to Scotland's national team after a six-year absence, getting called up for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament and UEFA Nations League play.
Morgan's injury-plagued 2023 limited him to just five appearances and less than 300 minutes after he posted 14g/4a in 2022 – his first season with the Red Bulls. He previously played for Inter Miami CF from 2020-21.
Comeback Player of the Year recognizes an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity after missing a significant portion of the 2023 season, then has shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2024 season.
The award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Morgan beat out fellow finalists Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC) and Maxi Moralez (New York City FC).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Lewis Morgan (RBNY)
36.80%
22.94%
53.33%
37.69%
2. Robin Lod (MIN)
29.60%
18.82%
23.33%
23.92%
3. Maxi Moralez (NYC)
12.00%
18.24%
13.33%
14.52%
MLS Comeback Player of the Year Winners
- 2024: Lewis Morgan – New York Red Bulls
- 2023: Alan Pulido – Sporting Kansas City
- 2022: Gonzalo Higuaín – Inter Miami CF
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Bradley Wright-Phillips – Los Angeles Football Cub
- 2019: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2018: Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew SC
- 2017: Clint Dempsey – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2016: Chris Pontius – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2014: Rodney Wallace – Portland Timbers
- 2013: Kevin Alston – New England Revolution
- 2012: Eddie Johnson – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2011: David Beckham – LA Galaxy
- 2010: Bobby Convey – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA
- 2008: Kenny Cooper – FC Dallas
- 2007: Eddie Johnson – Kansas City Wizards
- 2006: Richard Mulrooney – FC Dallas
- 2005: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Brian Ching – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2003: Chris Armas – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2001: Troy Dayak – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards