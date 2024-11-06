New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan named 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After overcoming multiple injuries in 2023, New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Morgan, who underwent hip surgery in September 2023, was given an 80-85% chance of returning to play and only a 20-25% chance of returning to peak performance.

Upon recovering for 2024, the Scottish international led RBNY in goals (13) and was second in assists (7) through 29 matches. Those efforts helped New York qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 15th consecutive season.

The 28-year-old also returned to Scotland's national team after a six-year absence, getting called up for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament and UEFA Nations League play.