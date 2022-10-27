Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuaín named 2022 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

In his final season, Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín has added one last individual accolade to the list, as MLS announced Wednesday that the legendary Argentine has been named the 2022 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

The honor comes on the heels of a resurgent 2022 campaign that saw Higuaín at one point kept out of the starting lineup for 14 consecutive games, only to make a triumphant return. After rejoining the regular starting XI down the stretch, Higuaín went on a vintage goal-scoring tear, eventually totaling 16 goals and three assists in 1,750 minutes. His 0.82 goals per 90 minutes average was the best in MLS among players to log at least 1,500 minutes.

The scorching hot run to close the season helped Inter Miami to their best campaign in MLS thus far, which saw the South Florida side make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference (14W-14L-6D, 48 points).

That playoff berth was sparked by Higuaín's heroics, which saw the 34-year-old score 14 goals after July 12, second in MLS only to Philadelphia Union standout Daniel Gazdag over that timeframe. Perhaps the most vital stretch started on September 13, when Miami were in ninth place in the Eastern Conference before rattling off a four-game winning streak that saw Higuaín net in all four matches.

He recorded game-winning goals against the Columbus Crew on September 13, against D.C. United on September 18 and again at Toronto FC on September 30, capping off the stretch with a brace against Orlando City SC on October 5 that clinched Miami's playoff spot.