Sporting KC defender Amadou Dia suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 34 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and three fines.

Dia serious foul play

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia for one match and issued an undisclosed fine for serious foul play in the 86th minute of Kansas City’s match against Minnesota United FC on Oct. 31.

Dia will serve his one-match suspension on Nov. 3 during Sporting Kansas City’s match against Austin FC.

The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous at red card and one match or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.

The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation/embellishment.

Jimenez failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC defender Hector Jimenez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 58th minute of Austin’s match against FC Dallas on Oct. 30. Jimenez was issued an undisclosed fine for his actions.

Ruan language towards match officials

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC defender Ruan an undisclosed amount for insulting and abusive language directed towards match officials following Orlando’s match against Nashville SC on Oct. 31.

