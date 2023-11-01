Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Sporting Kansas City can secure their Western Conference Semifinal spot Sunday evening at home against St. Louis CITY SC, potentially finishing a clean sweep of their Midwest rival.
How to watch and stream
When
- Sunday, November 5 | 5 pm ET/2 pm ET
Where
- Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Round One Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: 4-1 Kansas City win (Oct. 29)
In the biggest surprise result of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting earned the upper hand last weekend with a 4-1 road win. To force a decisive Game 3 (Nov. 11), St. Louis hope to give SKC a taste of their own medicine and keep alive their dream expansion season.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 8th in Western Conference
- Record: 43 points (12W-14L-8D)
Sporting, the West's best team since May, remain red-hot after going winless through their first 10 games of the 2023 campaign.
Goals from Logan Ndenbe, Rémi Walter, Gadi Kinda and Dániel Sálloi powered their victory at CITYPARK, where they lost to St. Louis by a combined 8-1 scoreline during their two regular-season visits.
With momentum, rested star players and the Children's Mercy Park crowd on their side, No. 8-seeded SKC can bust brackets and complete the Round One upset. Advance and they'd visit either Houston Dynamo FC (No. 4) or Real Salt Lake (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals.
- Seed: 1st in Western Conference
- Record: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)
CITY SC's historic expansion season is in danger of ending after a disappointing Game 1 performance. But if one thing has characterized Bradley Carnell's side in 2023, it's that they can overcome adversity.
Their team-first mentality has pushed them through thick and thin, including long-term injuries to Designated Players João Klauss and Eduard Löwen. And in goalkeeper Roman Bürki, they have a leader who won't back down.
Can St. Louis conjure up more first-year magic and reach Game 3? The next 90 minutes at Children's Mercy Park will be ever-lasting.