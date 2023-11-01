Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Sporting Kansas City can secure their Western Conference Semifinal spot Sunday evening at home against St. Louis CITY SC , potentially finishing a clean sweep of their Midwest rival.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

In the biggest surprise result of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting earned the upper hand last weekend with a 4-1 road win. To force a decisive Game 3 (Nov. 11), St. Louis hope to give SKC a taste of their own medicine and keep alive their dream expansion season.

Seed: 8th in Western Conference

8th in Western Conference Record: 43 points (12W-14L-8D)

Sporting, the West's best team since May, remain red-hot after going winless through their first 10 games of the 2023 campaign.

Goals from Logan Ndenbe, Rémi Walter, Gadi Kinda and Dániel Sálloi powered their victory at CITYPARK, where they lost to St. Louis by a combined 8-1 scoreline during their two regular-season visits.