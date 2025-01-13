Sporting Kansas City sign forward Mason Toye

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have signed forward Mason Toye via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Toye has 20g/6a in 111 regular-season appearances throughout seven MLS seasons. He spent the second half of 2024 with the Portland Timbers following a trade with CF Montréal, then saw his contract option declined.
The former US youth international was selected No. 7 overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft and has been limited by injuries in recent seasons.
Toye joins a Sporting KC attack that's being reshaped after DP forward Alan Pulido was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas Guadalajara. The club also moved on from captain Johnny Russell (out of contract).
Sporting KC's 2025 league campaign begins on Feb. 22 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, their Round One series with Inter Miami CF starts on Feb. 18.
