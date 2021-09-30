Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Seattle Sounders 3

Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace and Cristian Roldan added a second-half insurance goal as the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders cruised to another road victory, this time topping San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at PayPal Park on Wednesday evening.

The visitors jumped on top 25 minutes into the contest, courtesy of Ruidiaz's 15th goal of the season. It was a simple finish from the Peruvian, who had plenty of space to slot home a left-footed shot after collecting a feed from Roldan atop the area.

Ruidiaz then found No. 16 just a few minutes before halftime, this time from the spot. It was Roldan who won the penalty after getting taken down by San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski in the Quakes' box. Ruidiaz sent Marcinkowski the wrong way and smashed home the finish for his brace.

After making a trio of halftime substitutes, Seattle added a third shortly after the second-half restart, with Roldan finding the scoresheet for a third straight match across all competitions. The standout midfielder got on the end of a cross from Jimmy Medranda and redirected home the close-range shot.