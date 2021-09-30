Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Seattle Sounders 3

Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace and Cristian Roldan added a second-half insurance goal as the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders cruised to another road victory, this time topping San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at PayPal Park on Wednesday evening.
The visitors jumped on top 25 minutes into the contest, courtesy of Ruidiaz's 15th goal of the season. It was a simple finish from the Peruvian, who had plenty of space to slot home a left-footed shot after collecting a feed from Roldan atop the area.
Ruidiaz then found No. 16 just a few minutes before halftime, this time from the spot. It was Roldan who won the penalty after getting taken down by San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski in the Quakes' box. Ruidiaz sent Marcinkowski the wrong way and smashed home the finish for his brace.
After making a trio of halftime substitutes, Seattle added a third shortly after the second-half restart, with Roldan finding the scoresheet for a third straight match across all competitions. The standout midfielder got on the end of a cross from Jimmy Medranda and redirected home the close-range shot.
San Jose pulled one back two minutes after Roldan's strike with an own goal that deflected into the net off Seattle defender Shane O'Neill. But the hosts couldn't find a second goal that would have made things interesting, and Seattle saw out the 3-1 final.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a second straight impressive road victory on a short turnaround for Seattle, who also topped Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children's Mercy Park last Sunday. The Sounders now have a blistering 9-2-2 away record this season, and have re-assumed the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference over Sporting KC with three points. On the other side, time is running out for the Quakes, but they still have a chance to salvage a playoff spot with a late push over their final seven games. Four points still separate them from Minnesota for the seventh and final spot in the West.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Seattle's first goal was well-worked by the Western Conference leaders and sent them toward the relatively stress-free victory.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cristian Roldan gets the honors for assisting the opener and scoring to put the contest out of reach.
Next Up
- SJ: Saturday, October 2 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SEA: Sunday, October 3 vs. Colorado Rapids | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)