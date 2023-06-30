Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido named MLS Player of the Month

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido’s red-hot form has been rewarded with MLS Player of the Month honors for June 2023.

Pulido was clinical in front of goal, scoring an MLS-best six goals across five matches. The Mexican forward added an assist as well, making his seven goal contributions the most in the league in June.

Pulido scored in four consecutive matches from June 3-June 21, becoming the first SKC player to do so since Johnny Russell in 2021 (eight consecutive games). Seven of Sporting KC's eight goals in June were either scored or assisted on by Pulido.