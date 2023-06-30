Player of the Month

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido named MLS Player of the Month

Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido’s red-hot form has been rewarded with MLS Player of the Month honors for June 2023.

Pulido was clinical in front of goal, scoring an MLS-best six goals across five matches. The Mexican forward added an assist as well, making his seven goal contributions the most in the league in June. 

Pulido scored in four consecutive matches from June 3-June 21, becoming the first SKC player to do so since Johnny Russell in 2021 (eight consecutive games). Seven of Sporting KC's eight goals in June were either scored or assisted on by Pulido. 

In addition to Player of the Month honors, Pulido also captured MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 18 after his 2g/1a performance in Kansas City’s 4-1 victory over Austin FC.

After missing 2022 due to a season-ending knee injury, Pulido has returned to his goalscoring form in 2023. The Designated Player leads SKC with 10 goal contributions (7g/3a) on the year. Since joining Kansas City in 2020 on a club-record fee from Liga MX’s Chivas, Pulido has scored 21 goals and tacked on 11 assists in 49 MLS matches. 

This is the first time Pulido has been voted MLS Player of the Month and he becomes the first Sporting KC player to win the award since Felipe Gutiérrez in March 2018. Pulido is the fourth Mexican player to earn the honor since the start of 2010, joining Javier Eduardo López, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Carlos Vela (three times).

Sporting KC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday for Matchday 22 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), hoping Pulido can help lead his club back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

