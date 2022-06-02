Sources: Real Madrid make offer for Chicago Fire's Gaga Slonina

"It should be an honor for Chicago, and MLS, to have Real Madrid take notice in one of their players," Garcia said. "We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club."

Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia of Starting XI Player Management, told MLSsoccer.com that Slonina "cannot say no to Real Madrid" and hopes an agreement can be reached between Chicago and the La Liga giants.

Sources: Chicago Fire reject Real Madrid's opening bid for US GK Gaga Slonina. Fire countered, negotiations on. Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia, tells MLSsoccer: "We're hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream." https://t.co/WFWmHgx9ot pic.twitter.com/Rm8fAY6hAm

The offer was Madrid's opening bid for Slonina. Chicago responded quickly with a counter and are expecting another bid from Madrid. Slonina's contract expires after the 2023 MLS season.

"With respect to other clubs and other offers – we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs – but you cannot say no to Real Madrid," Garcia said.

Chelsea, Wolverhampton and Southampton are among clubs who have held talks for Slonina as well, but the goalkeeper has made it clear his top choice is Real Madrid.

"This has the potential to be a great situation for everyone – but the MLSPA and agents need to work together to protect these players," Garcia said. "Clubs can't ask for exorbitant fees. These younger players have high hopes and dreams and we can’t forget that sports aren’t just business. I think we have a duty of care to these players as people first; when the person is at the forefront it’s always easy to find solutions on the back end."