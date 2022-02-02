Sources: New York Red Bulls reject significant trade offers for USMNT defender Aaron Long

One source said the offers were in the league-record territory, though this was before Paul Arriola's trade to FC Dallas from D.C. United ($2 million GAM). The previous record was set by the Red Bulls themselves earlier this offseason, acquiring Lewis Morgan for $1.2m GAM from Inter Miami CF.

The Red Bulls did not seriously entertain the idea of moving on the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year, wanting to keep him as an integral part of Gerhard Struber's 2022 roster, per a source. Long, though, is in the final year of his contract. He is eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs abroad for the winter starting in July.

Several MLS teams were interested in acquiring the defender as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, suffered early during last season (May 16). Long's rehab has progressed to the point that he was a full participant during the USMNT's domestic-only January camp, returning to the pitch ahead of schedule.

Long, 29, anchored RBNY's 2018 defense as they won the Supporters' Shield. He has made 110 MLS appearances with the Red Bulls, plus earned 21 caps with the USMNT. Prior to signing his MLS deal, Long was named USL Defender of the Year with RBNY II and won USL Cup. He was a central midfielder in college before the Red Bulls brought him into their second team with the idea of making him a center back.