MLS products Jesse Marsch, Jack Harrison steer Leeds United to Premier League safety

Marsch, a former New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal manager, took over Leeds on Feb. 28 and steered them to a 4W-5L-3D record after the club parted ways with longtime manager Marcelo Bielsa.

That put the Whites on 38 points and in 17th place, finishing one spot above Burnley and staying clear of a slide back into the Championship (second division). Meanwhile, Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle United and finished in the drop zone at 18th place on 35 points.

The storied English club beat Brentford, 2-1, on Sunday behind a 94th-minute goal from Harrison, who spent the 2016-17 MLS campaigns at New York City FC .

Leeds United have avoided Premier League relegation on the 2021-22 season’s final matchday, thanks in large part to Major League Soccer alums Jesse Marsch and Jack Harrison.

Marsch’s side took four of six points from their final two games, which was just enough after three straight losses to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City (eventual title-winners). They also went 3W-0L-2D during a six-week span this spring, climbing the Premier League table.

Before heading to Leeds, Marsch was in charge of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg. While at RBNY, he helped steer two MLS Supporters’ Shield-winning sides before departing in the summer of 2018.