DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid out with hand injury

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid is out for approximately 2-3 months after undergoing left hand surgery on June 30, the club announced Friday. The procedure helped repair a traumatic rupture of a distal intermetacarpal ligament. 

The recovery timeline puts Hamid out possibly through late September. The 2022 MLS season runs through Decision Day on Oct. 9.

The 31-year-old homegrown has been limited to 10 appearances this year and last appeared May 28, just before the June international break. Hamid is one of MLS's most experienced goalkeepers, racking up 279 regular-season appearances since debuting in 2010.

With Hamid sidelined, D.C. United are expected to turn to Rafael Romo in goal. The Venezuelan international joined in late April via a transfer from OH Leuven in the Belgian first division. Jon Kempin is the likely backup.

The Black-and-Red, who parted ways with head coach Hernan Losada early on, sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings (5W-9L-2D record). They’re looking to avoid missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs three years running.

