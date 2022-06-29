Columbus Crew sign Crew 2 forward Jacen Russell-Rowe

Russell-Rowe will be immediately added to Columbus' roster and is expected to play against Toronto FC on Wednesday in MLS Week 17 (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada). Despite being from Canada, Russell-Rowe will be considered a domestic player due to homegrown player rules from approved Canadian clubs.

“Having the first Crew 2 player sign for the first team is a milestone moment for our club and over time we hope that Jacen is the first of many Crew 2 players to join the first team,” said Columbus Crew assistant general manager and Crew 2 general manager Corey Wray. “Across our entire player pathway, we want to create a structure that prepares players for each level of growth in their soccer careers. We are proud that Crew 2 is able to provide additional opportunities for young players as our goal continues to be developing high potential players that can thrive, grow and target reaching the first team.”