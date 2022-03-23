MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo)

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Chris Durkin

D.C. United have re-acquired midfielder Chris Durkin from Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truidense (STVV), via Houston Dynamo FC and the MLS Allocation Order, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

DCU will pay STVV a $700,000 transfer fee, half of the $1.4 million total loan + transfer fee they sent him to STVV for in 2019. Due to that transfer, Durkin was on the Allocation Order. FC Cincinnati, holding the top spot, passed. Houston selected his rights No. 2 and have agreed to trade those rights to D.C. United.

Durkin will hit D.C. United's roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 71 appearances with STVV in Belgium, including more than 1,500 minutes in each of the last two league campaigns. He can play as a No. 6 or No. 8 in central midfield.

Durkin was signed to a homegrown contract by D.C. United in 2016 and made 36 regular-season appearances, notching 1g/1a. He was a regular for the United States across various youth national team levels, including as captain of the U-17 side. He started four of the United States' matches at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, only missing the memorable win over France due to a yellow card suspension.

D.C. United, now in year two under head coach Hernan Losada, have taken six points from their first four MLS matches of 2022. Durkin joins the likes of Moses Nyeman, Russell Canouse and Sofianne Djeffal in the Black-and-Red's midfield.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Transfer Tracker D.C. United Chris Durkin

Related Stories

"Hell yeah!": Robin Fraser elated to sign contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Official: Atlanta United sign forward Ronaldo Cisneros on loan from Chivas
LAFC's Mamadou Fall: Inspired by Paolo Maldini, chasing Europe & sparked by Senegalese roots
More News
More News
Moment of WCQ truth looms for USMNT at Mexico: “This is probably the biggest week of our lives”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Moment of WCQ truth looms for USMNT at Mexico: “This is probably the biggest week of our lives”
"Hell yeah!": Robin Fraser elated to sign contract extension with Colorado Rapids
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Hell yeah!": Robin Fraser elated to sign contract extension with Colorado Rapids
Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo)
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo)
Costa Rica vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Costa Rica vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Canada can "stamp" rise from Concacaf afterthought to World Cup-bound nation
MLS Today

Canada can "stamp" rise from Concacaf afterthought to World Cup-bound nation
Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
12:44

Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
1:18:21

USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
MLS Power Rankings | Week 4 | Reverse Show! Looking at teams 19-28!
1:07:18

MLS Power Rankings | Week 4 | Reverse Show! Looking at teams 19-28!
More Video
March 24 @ 9:30 PM

March 24 @ 9:30 PM

Watch Mexico vs USA and Costa Rica vs Canada with DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extratime