Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo)

DCU will pay STVV a $700,000 transfer fee, half of the $1.4 million total loan + transfer fee they sent him to STVV for in 2019. Due to that transfer, Durkin was on the Allocation Order. FC Cincinnati, holding the top spot, passed. Houston selected his rights No. 2 and have agreed to trade those rights to D.C. United.

Durkin will hit D.C. United's roster as a U22 Initiative signing.

The 22-year-old midfielder made 71 appearances with STVV in Belgium, including more than 1,500 minutes in each of the last two league campaigns. He can play as a No. 6 or No. 8 in central midfield.

Durkin was signed to a homegrown contract by D.C. United in 2016 and made 36 regular-season appearances, notching 1g/1a. He was a regular for the United States across various youth national team levels, including as captain of the U-17 side. He started four of the United States' matches at the 2019 U-20 World Cup, only missing the memorable win over France due to a yellow card suspension.