Sources: Colorado Rapids reject offer for Cole Bassett, more clubs interested

Interest for Colorado Rapids homegrown and US youth national team midfielder Cole Bassett remains high.

Sources tell MLSsoccer.com that the Rapids have rejected another transfer offer, this time from a Dutch club, while talks remain ongoing with a "top" Portuguese club.

Bassett, who turned 20 last week, has been a regular for Colorado over the last three seasons. The midfielder has already made 55 regular-season appearances (42 starts) in his young career, with an impressive 11 goals and eight assists from a box-to-box midfield role. He has featured in all 15 of the Rapids' matches this season, including 13 starts.

MLSsoccer.com previously reported that German side Freiburg had bids rejected in the past, while clubs like Rapid Vienna (Austria) and Lausanne (Switzerland) have been among those interested. Bassett has been on training stints with Premier League giants Arsenal, as well as Bundesliga sides Freiburg and Hoffenheim over the years.

Bassett is an all-action, energetic midfielder. He's a product of Colorado's youth academy and signed his first professional contract in 2018 after quickly ascending from their U-17 side to the U-23 squad. He was voted No. 7 on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 Rankings last year, a list that included the likes of Brenden Aaronson (now Red Bull Salzburg), Mark McKenzie (now Genk) and Bryan Reynolds (now AS Roma).

Colorado are on the verge of transferring homegrown defender Sam Vines to Belgian side Royal Antwerp and are nearing the acquisition of Brazilian left back Lucas Esteves on loan from Palmeiras ahead of Thursday's Secondary Transfer Window deadline.