MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC acquire forward Daniel Rios in trade with Nashville SC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Daniel Rios

Charlotte FC have acquired forward Daniel Rios from Nashville SC in exchange for $350,000 in General Allocation Money plus another $150,00 GAM in incentives, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Rios, 27, was the first player Nashville ever signed to an MLS contract. Injuries have limited the Mexico native's opportunities over the club's first two seasons, with five goals and one assist in 30 appearances (13 starts). Rios has a club option in his contract for 2023.

The center forward joins Charlotte as the expansion side looks to reinforce their attack. He gives head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez another option through the center, alongside Designated Player Karol Swiderski and U22 Initiative signing Vinicius Mello.

A product of Chivas Guadalajara's youth academy, Rios made his name in USL on loan with North Carolina FC before Nashville acquired him. He was stellar at that level, with 40 goals in 62 appearances between Nashville and North Carolina.

Nashville have last year's starter CJ Sapong, club-record signing Ake Loba and offseason trade acquisition Teal Bunbury as senior options at center forward, leaving them with plenty of options to facilitate a trade of Rios, who has the chance at more regular playing time in Charlotte.

Charlotte begin their inaugural season at D.C. United on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), while Nashville visit Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

