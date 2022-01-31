MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: LA Galaxy finalizing deal to sign former Bayern, Brazil winger Douglas Costa

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

The LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to sign Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, a source told MLSsoccer.com. Costa was on loan at Gremio from Juventus, but Gremio were just relegated to the Brazilian second tier.

The Galaxy have been chasing a potential deal to sign Costa for some time. UOL also reported the Galaxy are close to signing Costa, while ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported last week the club was working on a deal. The 31-year-old was spotted on social media wearing an LA Galaxy jersey on Monday as well.

Costa's career so far

Costa has made 31 appearances for the Brazilian national team, part of their 2018 World Cup team that reached the quarterfinals. He has also represented two of Europe's biggest clubs in Bayern Munich and Juventus, winning three Bundesliga titles and a further three Serie A crowns.

The winger, known for his electric technical ability, would be the Galaxy's third DP alongside forwards Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Kevin Cabral. The Galaxy also have all three U22 Initiative slots filled via forward Dejan Joveljic, midfielder Efrain Alvarez and defender Julian Araujo.

Costa had three goals and two assists in 26 appearances with Gremio as they were relegated. It was the first season he played more than 1,000 league minutes since 2017-18 with Juventus, when he had four goals and 12 assists. Prior to Bayern and Juve, Costa made his first foray in Europe with Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk after making his professional debut for Gremio.

LA's offseason changes

LA had an open DP spot after Mexico international midfielder Jonathan dos Santos departed earlier this offseason, ultimately signing with Liga MX's Club America.

The Galaxy have been busy this winter, adding the likes of Raheem Edwards, Mark Delgado and Kelvin Leerdam via intra-league moves while re-signing veteran midfielders Victor Vazquez and Sacha Kljestan as they prepare for year two under head coach Greg Vanney.

LA's 2022 season begins Feb. 27 when hosting New York City FC, last year's MLS Cup champion.

