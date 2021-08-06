Source: Chicago Fire FC sign midfielder Federico Navarro from Talleres

The news was initially reported by The Chicago Tribune’s Jeremy Mikula , with the Fire completing the move before the league’s Secondary Transfer Window closed on Thursday evening.

The Chicago Fire have agreed to a deal for Federico Navarro from Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina, signing the 21-year-old defensive midfielder in time before the MLS transfer window shut. More on the move at @ChicagoSports . #cf97 #cffc #vamosfire https://t.co/LvzXbUVSv1

Navarro has notched 50 appearances for Talleres and is renowned for his ability to break up plays and cover ground. The signing should help balance Chicago’s midfield, with the Eastern Conference club allowing 28 goals through 14 games this year, which puts them third-from-bottom across MLS.

The 21-year-old mostly plays as a defensive midfielder and joins a central-park crew that includes Gaston Gimenez and Alvaro Medran, while attacker Ignacio Aliseda can also play through the middle. Gimenez is a DP alongside forward Robert Beric, while Aliseda was signed as a Young Designated Player.

The Fire were busy on deadline day outside of Navarro, also transferring midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski to French side RC Lens. The Polish international played mostly as a winger or wingback on the right-hand side.