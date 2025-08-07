Son Heung-min looks to "become a legend" with LAFC

“As a Korean, to know that Koreatown here in Los Angeles has so many Koreans here in this country. I'm very proud to be a part of the club and the city here, and will make them proud of my performance and do the best I can to represent.”

The occasion was also packed with local dignitaries and club ownership, the sheer density of movers and shakers underlined Son’s sterling reputation both on and off the pitch – as well as the collective thrill at arguably Asia's most accomplished-ever player bringing his talents to a region where his compatriots are deeply woven into the social and cultural tapestry, numbering beyond 400,000 residents according to some estimates.

The South Korean icon’s introductory press conference wasn’t just attended by a huge media contingent and throngs of chanting, cheering Black & Gold supporters, while its live stream was closely watched online by many thousands of fans around the world on multiple platforms, even with a 6 am start time in his homeland.

“The conversations that I've had with them were great, and also Hugo was helping and advising about how great Los Angeles is.”

“I've obviously played with former teammates like Hugo Lloris , Gareth Bale and a national team player that I know, Kim Moon-hwan, also played for the club,” said Son, who noted Thorrington “changed my mind, he changed my heart, he changed my brain” in one phone call earlier this year.

Son readily admitted he didn’t have an MLS move top of mind as his illustrious decade-long tenure at Tottenham Hotspur drew towards its conclusion after their 2024-25 season. But a comprehensive sales pitch from general manager John Thorrington and his LAFC colleagues opened his eyes to the possibilities, and first-hand perspective from several old friends only added to the appeal.

Superstar signing

To seal the deal, LAFC are reportedly shelling out a $26.5 million transfer fee to Tottenham, which would set a new MLS record. It will look like a wise investment should Son produce anywhere near his elite levels in North London, where he tallied 173 goals (fifth-most in Spurs history, 127 of them in the English Premier League) and 101 assists in 454 matches. He holds the Spurs record for EPL assists with 77, and three years ago became the first Asian player to win the league’s golden boot.

It turns out the LAFC brain trust dreamed of this acquisition since before the team even took the field, dating back to November 2016 when Thorrington first witnessed Son’s quality with his own eyes.

“It was the first time I ever saw him play in person,” recalled MLS's 2024 Sporting Executive of the Year, “and what I have seen since then is this real desire to win, and for me, our values, and what I call the walking paradox that is Sonny: That is this unbelievably charismatic guy, but matched with this humility that he walks around with, and his patience and everything. That's what we aspire to be.