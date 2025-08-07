Son Heung-min looks to "become a legend" with LAFC

Just how big a deal was Son Heung-min’s arrival at LAFC on Wednesday?
The South Korean icon’s introductory press conference wasn’t just attended by a huge media contingent and throngs of chanting, cheering Black & Gold supporters, while its live stream was closely watched online by many thousands of fans around the world on multiple platforms, even with a 6 am start time in his homeland.
The occasion was also packed with local dignitaries and club ownership, the sheer density of movers and shakers underlined Son’s sterling reputation both on and off the pitch – as well as the collective thrill at arguably Asia's most accomplished-ever player bringing his talents to a region where his compatriots are deeply woven into the social and cultural tapestry, numbering beyond 400,000 residents according to some estimates.
“There are many reasons why LAFC and LA was the location for me,” said Son.
“As a Korean, to know that Koreatown here in Los Angeles has so many Koreans here in this country. I'm very proud to be a part of the club and the city here, and will make them proud of my performance and do the best I can to represent.”
Seoul to SoCal
Son readily admitted he didn’t have an MLS move top of mind as his illustrious decade-long tenure at Tottenham Hotspur drew towards its conclusion after their 2024-25 season. But a comprehensive sales pitch from general manager John Thorrington and his LAFC colleagues opened his eyes to the possibilities, and first-hand perspective from several old friends only added to the appeal.
“I've obviously played with former teammates like Hugo Lloris, Gareth Bale and a national team player that I know, Kim Moon-hwan, also played for the club,” said Son, who noted Thorrington “changed my mind, he changed my heart, he changed my brain” in one phone call earlier this year.
“The conversations that I've had with them were great, and also Hugo was helping and advising about how great Los Angeles is.”
Superstar signing
To seal the deal, LAFC are reportedly shelling out a $26.5 million transfer fee to Tottenham, which would set a new MLS record. It will look like a wise investment should Son produce anywhere near his elite levels in North London, where he tallied 173 goals (fifth-most in Spurs history, 127 of them in the English Premier League) and 101 assists in 454 matches. He holds the Spurs record for EPL assists with 77, and three years ago became the first Asian player to win the league’s golden boot.
It turns out the LAFC brain trust dreamed of this acquisition since before the team even took the field, dating back to November 2016 when Thorrington first witnessed Son’s quality with his own eyes.
“It was the first time I ever saw him play in person,” recalled MLS's 2024 Sporting Executive of the Year, “and what I have seen since then is this real desire to win, and for me, our values, and what I call the walking paradox that is Sonny: That is this unbelievably charismatic guy, but matched with this humility that he walks around with, and his patience and everything. That's what we aspire to be.
“We're not just about winning. We want to win the right way. We want to go about our business the right way. And I think he could say so himself, but I think that's what clicked.”
At the ready
Those eager to see Son make his LAFC debut may not have to wait long, even if Saturday's league visit to Chicago Fire FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) could prove too soon for him to be involved.
The Angelenos have 12 regular-season matches left to play, plus the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, should they qualify.
“My fitness is great, as I just went through preseason [with Spurs],” said the three-time FIFA World Cup participant. “I came here to play soccer, and I'm ready to play. But there's some preparation work to be done, and I'll work with the coaching staff and others to get on the pitch as soon as possible.”
Son repeatedly alluded to the noise and passion he saw from the 3252 supporters’ section at BMO Stadium when he attended Tuesday night’s Leagues Cup win over Tigres UANL, and how it stoked his desire to perform in front of them. His final words on Wednesday will only further amp up the anticipation for that moment.
“Just because I performed well in Europe, there is no guarantee that I will perform well here,” said Son in Korean. “Since I am starting a new challenge here, I think I am starting from zero, and since I am starting from zero, I always want to become a legend. That is my dream.
“I hope that when I leave this club, I can be called a legend.”