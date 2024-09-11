Matchday

September International Window: Who were the top MLS performers?

Cal Meachem

Nearly 100 MLS players featured during the September international break, providing fans with everything from national team debuts to goals and assists.

Here's a look at the league's standout performers as the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs near.

Maarten Paes
Goalkeeper · FC Dallas

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes made his international debut for Indonesia and propelled his side to draws against AFC juggernauts Saudi Arabia and Australia in 2026 World Cup Qualifying with back-to-back man-of-the-match performances.

During Indonesia's 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, Paes made three saves, including denying a penalty kick with 11 minutes to go to preserve the tie and hand his nation a crucial point on the road.

Paes followed up that performance with another strong showing against Australia. The 'keeper made five saves, earning the first clean sheet of his international career.

David Ruiz
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

David Ruiz featured during both of Honduras' Concacaf Nations League matches against Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica. The Inter Miami midfielder came off the bench in a 4-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago, scoring Honduras' fourth goal in the 86th minute with a curling left-footed effort that found the bottom corner.

Ruiz earned a spot in the starting XI against Jamaica and continued his hot form, striking for a 50th-minute equalizer, before the Hondurans eventually fell by a 2-1 scoreline.

Jacob Shaffelburg
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Jacob Shaffelburg has consistently performed at a high level for the Canadian men's national team, and that trend continued in Les Rouges' 2-1 victory over Concacaf rivals the United States.

The Nashville SC winger's trademarked energy and work rate paid off in the 17th minute, as he capitalized on a turnover and tucked his left-footed shot into the corner to give Canada a 1-0 edge.

Esmir Bajraktarevic
Forward · New England Revolution

Esmir Bajraktarevic recently committed his international future to Bosnia & Herzegovina and earned his first senior call-up in September. The New England Revolution winger wasted little time introducing himself to the fanbase.

Bajraktarevic made a substitute appearance in a 5-2 defeat to the Netherlands and produced an incredible assist to his childhood idol, Edin Dzeko. He also made a 13-minute cameo in a 0-0 draw against Hungary.

Diego Gómez
Midfielder · Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami star Diego Gómez capped the international break late Tuesday night by scoring an unbelievable outside-of-the-foot strike to fire Paraguay to a shock 1-0 victory over South American powerhouse Brazil.

The result was an important one for Paraguay as it helped them keep pace with the rest of the pack. They currently sit seventh in the Conmebol standings with nine points, just one point away from automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and only two points behind fourth-place Ecuador.

Patrick Schulte
Goalkeeper · Columbus Crew

Patrick Schulte has had a summer to remember. He made four starts for the US at the Olympics, won Leagues Cup with the Columbus Crew, and now has made his senior debut for the US men's national team. Although the US fell 2-1 to their neighbors to the north, Schulte was instrumental in keeping the match close. Schulte made five saves, including multiple sensational stops in the first half.

The goalkeeper position is currently up for grabs for the USMNT, and Schulte's impressive debut will certainly keep his name in the mix for the starting spot.

Luis Suárez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Luis Suárez bid farewell to the Uruguay national team on Friday night, wrapping up his illustrious international career during a 0-0 draw against Paraguay at the Estadio Centenario in World Cup qualifiers.

Miami's legendary striker concluded his national team career with 69 goals in 143 matches. He retires as Uruguay's all-time leading scorer and a 2011 Copa América champion.

Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

Danley Jean Jacques played a critical role in helping Haiti gain six points and ascend to the top spot in their Concacaf Nations League group.

The midfielder, who joined the Philadelphia Union during the summer transfer window, played the full 90 minutes and found the back of the net in a 4-1 victory over Puerto Rico, volleying home a corner from Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fafà Picault in the 50th minute.

Jean Jacques also started Haiti's 6-0 win against Sint Maarten, but was forced off in the 29th minute after picking up an injury. His status for Philly's key matchup against Inter Miami this weekend remains unclear.

Ousseni Bouda
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes

Ousseni Bouda came up clutch for Burkina Faso during African Cup of Nations qualifying, scoring in the dying embers of the match to gift his side a crucial point against group favorites Senegal. It was the San Jose forward's second goal for his country.

Burkina Faso picked up three points to conclude the international window, securing a 3-1 win over Malawi, in which Bouda made a 13-minute cameo.

Ryan Gauld
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

This has been a long time coming. Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Gauld officially made his debut for the Scotland national team, coming on in the 71st minute during a back-and-forth 3-2 loss to Poland.

He also made a 16-minute appearance in a tightly-contested 2-1 defeat to Portugal. New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan also played alongside Gauld in each of Scotland's matches.

Mohamed Farsi
Defender · Columbus Crew

Algerian defender Mohamed Farsi made his international debut during this window, starting and playing 76 minutes in a 3-0 victory over Liberia in African Cup of Nations qualifying.

The Crew right back also registered an assist on Algeria's opening goal, setting up Amine Gouiri with a quick pass from inside the box.

Mateusz Bogusz
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz also made his national team debut, starting for Poland in a 1-0 loss to Croatia. The midfielder played 62 minutes, before being replaced by Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski.

