'Selfish' Brian White leads record-breaking Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued their best start in the club's MLS history, improving to 6W-1L-0D, and they have a familiar hero to thank.
Brian White secured all three points with his 87th-minute insurance goal in a 2-0 victory over New York City Saturday night at BC Place.
The US men’s national team forward scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in seven starts, putting White well en route to a fourth consecutive season with double-digit goals.
It was also the 700th goal in the club's MLS history.
“Ever since Jesper has come in, they’ve tried to push me to be more comfortable on the ball. Whether it's holding the ball up, switching sides. I’ve pushed myself to be more selfish,“ White said.
“’Selfish’ – like my half chances to really try and push myself and try and create goals. I just kept trying to score, my teammates giving me good passes, just kept trying and trying, and then finally, it fell in.”
The 30-year-old was active throughout against NYCFC and put seven shots on frame, denied by USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, before being rewarded three minutes from full-time with a diving header inside the six-yard box.
White then honored former Red Bull New York teammate Bradley Wright-Phillips with his goal celebration.
“I think that he is now a little bit more dynamic in the part of our buildup, and also a guy that can turn and go in front against their goal. I also have to say that [Matt] Freese had a very good game and he had some very good saves,” said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen.
“So one or two might have been in in another time, but I think in general, Brian plays well and looks to be in good shape. ... it’s nice to see that he is not bothered by a miss, even though, of course, everybody is, but he kept going and in the end he found the back of the net.”
In addition, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter’s fifth assist of the season set up Mathias Laborda’s opening goal for Vancouver, who move atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, leading the league in points (18), goals scored (19) and goal differential (15) through Matchday 7.