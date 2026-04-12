'Selfish' Brian White leads record-breaking Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued their best start in the club's MLS history, improving to 6W-1L-0D, and they have a familiar hero to thank.

The US men’s national team forward scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in seven starts, putting White well en route to a fourth consecutive season with double-digit goals.

The 30-year-old was active throughout against NYCFC and put seven shots on frame, denied by USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese , before being rewarded three minutes from full-time with a diving header inside the six-yard box.

“’Selfish’ – like my half chances to really try and push myself and try and create goals. I just kept trying to score, my teammates giving me good passes, just kept trying and trying, and then finally, it fell in.”

“Ever since Jesper has come in, they’ve tried to push me to be more comfortable on the ball. Whether it's holding the ball up, switching sides. I’ve pushed myself to be more selfish,“ White said.

“I think that he is now a little bit more dynamic in the part of our buildup, and also a guy that can turn and go in front against their goal. I also have to say that [Matt] Freese had a very good game and he had some very good saves,” said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen.

“So one or two might have been in in another time, but I think in general, Brian plays well and looks to be in good shape. ... it’s nice to see that he is not bothered by a miss, even though, of course, everybody is, but he kept going and in the end he found the back of the net.”