Sebastian Giovinco attends Toronto FC game amid rumors of return

Sebastian Giovinco’s attendance at Toronto FC’s match against Nashville SC Saturday night further fueled the rumored return of the Atomic Ant.
A day after being linked with a possible TFC comeback, Giovinco was spotted by TSN cameras chatting with injured Jozy Altidore in a luxury box during Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over Nashville.
Giovinco is reportedly interested in a return to Toronto. According to Gareth Wheeler, a commentator for OneSoccer, the 34-year old Italian has a new agent and is without a club after departing Al-Hilal FC following two and a half years with the Saudi Arabian side.
Another report claimed Toronto FC were set to sign Giovinco in the coming days with a return set for preseason in January, though that may be a bit premature. The same reporter tweeted in August Giovinco was in talks to join the Columbus Crew where he would have reunited with Tim Bezbatchenko, who played a pivotal role in Giovinco coming to Toronto ahead of the 2015 season.
Giovinco was electric in Toronto, a Designated Player who was part of the Reds’ treble-winning side in 2017 that brought home MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship silverware. Winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2015, he recorded an astounding 62 goals and 58 assists across 114 regular-season appearances.
But Giovinco departed Toronto ahead of the 2019 campaign, joining Al-Hilal FC via a transfer. He proceeded to win two domestic titles and one AFC Champions League title with them, capitalizing on his time in the Middle East.
Although Giovinco is a free agent, Toronto FC couldn’t add him to the roster for this season with rosters frozen on Sept. 15.