Transfer Tracker

Sebastian Giovinco attends Toronto FC game amid rumors of return

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report 

Sebastian Giovinco’s attendance at Toronto FC’s match against Nashville SC Saturday night further fueled the rumored return of the Atomic Ant. 

A day after being linked with a possible TFC comeback, Giovinco was spotted by TSN cameras chatting with injured Jozy Altidore in a luxury box during Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over Nashville.

Giovinco is reportedly interested in a return to Toronto. According to Gareth Wheeler, a commentator for OneSoccer, the 34-year old Italian has a new agent and is without a club after departing Al-Hilal FC following two and a half years with the Saudi Arabian side.

Another report claimed Toronto FC were set to sign Giovinco in the coming days with a return set for preseason in January, though that may be a bit premature. The same reporter tweeted in August Giovinco was in talks to join the Columbus Crew where he would have reunited with Tim Bezbatchenko, who played a pivotal role in Giovinco coming to Toronto ahead of the 2015 season.

Advertising

Giovinco was electric in Toronto, a Designated Player who was part of the Reds’ treble-winning side in 2017 that brought home MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship silverware. Winner of the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2015, he recorded an astounding 62 goals and 58 assists across 114 regular-season appearances.

But Giovinco departed Toronto ahead of the 2019 campaign, joining Al-Hilal FC via a transfer. He proceeded to win two domestic titles and one AFC Champions League title with them, capitalizing on his time in the Middle East.

Although Giovinco is a free agent, Toronto FC couldn’t add him to the roster for this season with rosters frozen on Sept. 15.

Toronto FC Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
Minnesota United, defender Chase Gasper agree to four-year contract extension
FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Shield-chasing New England reminded of need to be "ruthless" in Crew draw

Shield-chasing New England reminded of need to be "ruthless" in Crew draw
Recap: CF Montréal 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

Recap: CF Montréal 2, Chicago Fire FC 0
Sebastian Giovinco attends Toronto FC game amid rumors of return
Transfer Tracker

Sebastian Giovinco attends Toronto FC game amid rumors of return
Adrian Heath: Talk about Minnesota United FC's "demise" over-exaggerated

Adrian Heath: Talk about Minnesota United FC's "demise" over-exaggerated
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 26's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 26's action
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 3, FC Dallas 2

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 3, FC Dallas 2
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Kai Wagner, Philadelphia Union - 37th minute
0:54

GOAL: Kai Wagner, Philadelphia Union - 37th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. CHI | September 19, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. CHI | September 19, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire FC | September 19, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire FC | September 19, 2021
OWN GOAL: Carlos Terán, CF Montréal - 80th minute
1:00

OWN GOAL: Carlos Terán, CF Montréal - 80th minute
More Video