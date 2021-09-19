Sebastian Giovinco attends Toronto FC game amid rumors of return

Giovinco is reportedly interested in a return to Toronto. According to Gareth Wheeler, a commentator for OneSoccer, the 34-year old Italian has a new agent and is without a club after departing Al-Hilal FC following two and a half years with the Saudi Arabian side.

Another report claimed Toronto FC were set to sign Giovinco in the coming days with a return set for preseason in January, though that may be a bit premature. The same reporter tweeted in August Giovinco was in talks to join the Columbus Crew where he would have reunited with Tim Bezbatchenko, who played a pivotal role in Giovinco coming to Toronto ahead of the 2015 season.