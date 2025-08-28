Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: Who has the edge in Leagues Cup final?

It’s taken some twists and turns to get here – Seattle’s injury and suspension list can damn near fill a starting XI, while Miami have had more exits and entrances than you’d expect from a team in contention for three trophies. But “here” feels like the right spot to be in: Two of the best teams in North America battling for 90 minutes with a trophy on the line.

And now, six months later, we see them meet Sunday at Lumen Field in the Leagues Cup 2025 final (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ; TUDN, Univision).

The first two teams I mentioned: Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders . Even with the unknown unknowns and the roughest of sketches, it was clear as day, entering this season, that these were two of the best sides MLS had to offer.

You know the conceit of that one: it’s not straight-up power rankings, but rather groupings of teams that I think are at each other’s general level, everything from pretty bad all the way up to super-elite contenders. It’s a way to give a rough sketch of how good teams are while leaving room for the unexpected, the unknown unknowns.

That’s great, but… the Sounders came into the league 16 years ago and instantly won a trophy. And then they kept winning something, basically every other year for 13 seasons, culminating in that landmark CCC conquest.

But they flipped a switch when they went to the FIFA Club World Cup and showed their quality against Botafogo, Atlético Madrid and PSG. They’ve been flying since then, playing at a level this club hasn’t seen since their 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup (neé League) title.

The Sounders were very good in the second half of last year, making it to the US Open Cup semifinals and the Western Conference Final. And they’ve shown their quality and depth throughout this year – battling through a constant stream of injuries, a list that lately includes two of their DPs (center forward Jordan Morris and playmaker Albert Rusnák ) and, come summer, a constant stream of red cards ( Danny Musovski and Nouhou will both miss the final).

Which is to say they’ve been really good for months now. But “really good” is not what Messi plays for. He plays for trophies, and so do the guys in the room with him.

The Herons are flying. After a downturn in form in mid-spring – they went 1W-3L-2D from April 27 to May 24 in league play – they’ve gone 12W-3L-5D over the subsequent 20 games, a stretch that includes their landmark performance in the Club World Cup, where they became the first MLS team to 1) beat a UEFA side in an official competition, and 2) reach the knockout rounds.

The obvious effect, both last year and this, has been to tilt the field in productive ways. Roldan has become a master at getting on the ball – whether via a build-out sequence or simply winning a 50/50 – and creating instant verticality:

This time last year, the Sounders were in hell. Then, head coach Brian Schmetzer made two big moves: putting Morris up top and moving Roldan back from his spot on the wing into central midfield.

This has worked against all comers, including the trio of giants the Sounders faced in the Club World Cup, and especially in their Leagues Cup opener, a 7-0 win over reigning CCC champions Cruz Azul (and a record win for an MLS club against any LIGA MX side). With Roldan alongside Obed Vargas, the Sounders tend to dominate games in central midfield.

They arguably have more depth in the attack – there are exactly zero other MLS teams who could’ve made their way to a final while missing two DPs and two starting-caliber wingers – but the pieces didn’t quite click into place until de la Vega got the nod on the left wing. His ability to eliminate defenders off the dribble out there and to complete plays with goals or assists opens up all kinds of space underneath for the other attackers,

The non-negotiable is that they’ve needed a true No. 9 to lead the line. If they have that guy out there, be it Morris or Musovski or, now, De Rosario, it works. Sometimes in the simplest of ways, as the LA Galaxy saw for themselves in the semifinals.

Throughout it all, the Sounders are still the Sounders: they usually want 55% or more of the ball, they want their right back to overlap and they want their left back to stay home a little bit more often. That’s complicated by Nouhou’s suspension, by the way, as Reed Baker-Whiting (very much not a stay-at-home left back) has been the primary backup this season. I have a small hunch that it’ll be Jon Bell who sees his name on the teamsheet.

Regardless, it’s all aimed towards getting possession on the sides of the box – the primary assist zones – for low crosses across the six-yard box (to the No. 9) or pullbacks to the penalty spot (for the on-rushing 10, or sometimes even the No. 8).