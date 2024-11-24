Seattle Sounders stun LAFC to reach Western Conference Final

Seattle Sounders FC have reached the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, completing a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over LAFC in Saturday's elimination match at BMO Stadium.
Sounders striker Jordan Morris scored a 109th-minute winner in the second extra-time period, ending his team's 10-game winless streak against the Black & Gold (stretching back to May 2021). Stefan Frei was also immense for the Sounders, making nine saves to repeatedly frustrate Denis Bouanga and his teammates.
Before Morris' dramatics, Seattle clawed back into the game when Maxime Chanot failed to clear Obed Vargas' centering pass and scored an own goal. That equalizer followed Ryan Hollingshead opening the scoring in the 50th minute, one-timing home Mateusz Bogusz's low cross near the penalty spot.
Up next, Seattle will face the winner of Sunday's Western Conference Semifinal between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1, FOX Deportes). Their Conference Final is set for Nov. 30; Seattle (No. 4) will travel if LA (No. 2) advance and host if Minnesota (No. 6) complete yet another upset.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Seattle picked a perfect time to end their struggles vs. LAFC, snapping a 10-game winless streak (8W-0L-2D) spanning over three years. Now, the Sounders are two wins away from their third-ever MLS Cup trophy (won in 2016 and '19). It's heartbreak for LAFC, who were the West's No. 1 seed. In 2024, they'll have to settle for the US Open Cup title after sky-high expectations.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After going five games without scoring, Jordan Morris delivered one of the biggest goals in Sounders playoff history.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Stefan Frei gave LAFC nightmares with nine saves. The 38-year-old finds another level in the postseason.
Next Up
- LAFC: End of season
- SEA: Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. LA Galaxy or Minnesota United FC | 10 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Western Conference Final