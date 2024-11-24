Seattle Sounders stun LAFC to reach Western Conference Final

Seattle Sounders FC have reached the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, completing a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over LAFC in Saturday's elimination match at BMO Stadium.

Sounders striker Jordan Morris scored a 109th-minute winner in the second extra-time period, ending his team's 10-game winless streak against the Black & Gold (stretching back to May 2021). Stefan Frei was also immense for the Sounders, making nine saves to repeatedly frustrate Denis Bouanga and his teammates.

Before Morris' dramatics, Seattle clawed back into the game when Maxime Chanot failed to clear Obed Vargas' centering pass and scored an own goal. That equalizer followed Ryan Hollingshead opening the scoring in the 50th minute, one-timing home Mateusz Bogusz's low cross near the penalty spot.

Up next, Seattle will face the winner of Sunday's Western Conference Semifinal between LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FS1, FOX Deportes). Their Conference Final is set for Nov. 30; Seattle (No. 4) will travel if LA (No. 2) advance and host if Minnesota (No. 6) complete yet another upset.

Goals