Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Raul Ruidiaz is on a bit of a hot streak. That's good news for Seattle Sounders FC, and bad news for the rest of MLS — not to mention other AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contenders for Week 14.

Ruidiaz has claimed the award for the second time this season in Week 14 with his stunning and crucial thunderbolt from distance in the Sounders' 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday.

The Peruvian star forward's match-winner, struck with his right boot while moving away from goal, received 53.6% of the vote with his third goal of the season. His other GOTW honors this season came in Week 12.

New York Red Bulls' attacker Lewis Morgan finished second with 23.7% of the vote with his sumptuous volley for the home side's third goal in a 4-1 Atlantic Cup triumph over D.C. United.

Morgan's teammate Luquinhas finished third with 11.5% of the vote for his sliding volley finish — the second of his brace — in the same match.

Alejandro Pozuelo's winner in Toronto FC's wild 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC rounded out the voting with 11.2% of the total tally.

Check out all the Week 14 nominees below:

