Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 14 AT&T Goal of the Week

Raul Ruidiaz is on a bit of a hot streak. That's good news for Seattle Sounders FC , and bad news for the rest of MLS — not to mention other AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contenders for Week 14.

Ruidiaz has claimed the award for the second time this season in Week 14 with his stunning and crucial thunderbolt from distance in the Sounders' 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday.

The Peruvian star forward's match-winner, struck with his right boot while moving away from goal, received 53.6% of the vote with his third goal of the season. His other GOTW honors this season came in Week 12.

Morgan's teammate Luquinhas finished third with 11.5% of the vote for his sliding volley finish — the second of his brace — in the same match.