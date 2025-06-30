Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 21

Before the Fourth of July, some fireworks were on display in Matchday 21. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday favorite.
Evander: FC Cincinnati are one point off the Supporters’ Shield lead and Evander is a big reason why, as the MLS All-Star's long-distance free kick paved the way to a 2-1 win at Orlando City.
Philip Zinckernagel: The Danish midfielder, another MLS All-Star selection, made a lung-busting run from midfield before splitting a pair of defenders and scoring to ignite Chicago Fire FC's 3-2 win over Charlotte FC.
Beau Leroux: The first goal of the 104th edition of the California Clásico was scored by Leroux, an upper-corner blast from outside the box to give the San Jose Earthquakes an early lead in a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy.
Emmanuel Sabbi: The lone goal in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 1-0 win at LAFC was a beauty, with Sabbi settling a Jeevan Badwal cross with an expert first touch before firing past David Ochoa.