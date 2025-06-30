Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 21

Before the Fourth of July, some fireworks were on display in Matchday 21. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday favorite.

Evander: FC Cincinnati are one point off the Supporters’ Shield lead and Evander is a big reason why, as the MLS All-Star's long-distance free kick paved the way to a 2-1 win at Orlando City.

Philip Zinckernagel: The Danish midfielder, another MLS All-Star selection, made a lung-busting run from midfield before splitting a pair of defenders and scoring to ignite Chicago Fire FC's 3-2 win over Charlotte FC.