Seattle Sounders star Pedro de la Vega: “They called me Puskás!"

“We're kind of annoying. And I think against these teams, you know you have to do something more … because from the point of view of play and quality, perhaps they're superior.”

“We're a team that's a bit of a pain, you know?” de la Vega said of the Rave Green’s 3-0 dispatching of Lionel Messi – one of his personal idols – and Miami, which ended with an ill-tempered altercation.

Timbers all-time great Diego Valeri chatted one-on-one with in-form Sounders star Pedro de la Vega for this week’s edition of ‘ Esto Es MLS .’ The two Argentines went in-depth on PDLV’s jaw-dropping Leagues Cup goal vs. Cruz Azul, the “nonsense” he saw on Instagram about the contentious scenes after Seattle’s impressive win over Inter Miami in the tournament’s final, his gradual adaptation to life in North America and much more.

A night to remember

Seattle’s organization and intensity carried the day in front of a record crowd at Lumen Field. And for all the postgame chatter about his exchange of words with Messi, de la Vega prefers to follow the unwritten code of ‘what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch.’ He won’t let the fracas dampen the Sounders’ achievements, which include him earning player of the tournament honors.

“Obviously, I wanted to be far away from that situation,” he said of the clashes. “Because for me, as I said before, playing against Messi, [Rodrigo] De Paul, in a final was something incredible for me. And then a bit of tension was generated in the game, in a play that was, ehh, nothing – it ended there for me; it was nothing more than that.