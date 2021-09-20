Seattle Sounders star Nico Lodeiro undergoes knee surgery; Jordan Morris nearing return

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has undergone surgery on his injured right knee and will be sidelined an undetermined amount of time, Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer revealed after his team's Monday training session at Starfire Sports Complex.
The Uruguayan standout was absent from the club's matchday squad in Seattle's 1-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake on Saturday after starting and playing all 90 minutes in the club's 1-0 win over Minnesota United at Lumen Field the week prior. Lodeiro had gradually been working his way back into the rotation while rehabbing an injury to the same knee that had kept him sidelined for much of the 2021 season, which has seen him play just 363 minutes.
Schmetzer said Lodeiro underwent the procedure in Chicago and that the hope is that he will be able to return to the field this season.
It's unfortunate timing for Seattle as they get set for their Leagues Cup Final matchup against Club Leon in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN), which they'll now have to navigate without Lodeiro's services.
Schmetzer did give a subsequent positive update on the injury front regarding winger Jordan Morris, who has missed the whole season up to this point due to a torn ACL he suffered while on loan with Swansea City.
"He's coming along great," Schmetzer said of Morris. "He's on a medical timeline as well. Once he gets a few more training sessions in, we'll open him up to full training but he's getting closer. He looks good to me. I'd put him into full training, but I'm not a doctor. He looks like he's ready, he's a competitive kid, he's itching to play. His long-term health is what's most important so they have to go through that whole protocol, do the little exercises like he's doing now. We'll ramp him up and get to fully training and as soon as he's in full training he'll be ready to go."