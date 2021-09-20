Seattle Sounders star Nico Lodeiro undergoes knee surgery; Jordan Morris nearing return

"He's coming along great," Schmetzer said of Morris. "He's on a medical timeline as well. Once he gets a few more training sessions in, we'll open him up to full training but he's getting closer. He looks good to me. I'd put him into full training, but I'm not a doctor. He looks like he's ready, he's a competitive kid, he's itching to play. His long-term health is what's most important so they have to go through that whole protocol, do the little exercises like he's doing now. We'll ramp him up and get to fully training and as soon as he's in full training he'll be ready to go."