Three takeaways from the Seattle Sounders' Leagues Cup Final heartbreak

With this year's Leagues Cup now in the books, here are three takeaways coming off a wild night in Vegas.

Instead, the first-ever Leagues Cup title for an MLS club will have to wait at least one more year, as Club León struck twice more before it was all said and done. They held on for a 3-2 victory despite a late consolation tally from Seattle's Nicolas Benezet .

After Cristian Roldan redirected Jimmy Medranda 's cross into the net in the 48th minute of Wednesday's Leagues Cup final against Club León at Allegiant Stadium, the Sounders were just one half of soccer away from the club's first international title. Even after Raul Ruidiaz saw what would have been a massive second goal hit off the post minutes later and Club León found a 61st-minute equalizer, it was all still right there for the taking.

LAS VEGAS – The Seattle Sounders were so close, but that only makes it all the more frustrating.

In the days leading up to the match, Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei spoke of the importance of capitalizing on these opportunities when they present themselves, with the knowledge that it's never a given that you'll ever make it back to the mountaintop of an international competition.

The veteran backstop has been on both sides of it, helping win each of Seattle's first two MLS Cup trophies, but also coming out on the short end in the league's title bouts in 2017 and 2020. Speaking after Wednesday's match, Frei said that his biggest source of disappointment is missing a landmark moment for both the club and the league.

"I can speak for my own disappointment. It was an opportunity to make history," Frei said. "I was fortunate to hoist our first MLS Cup. Winning trophies is everything, but winning the first one is extra special because it will only be done once. It was an opportunity.

"We’re really doing well to find ourselves in finals, but it really sucks to lose in finals, to come so far and fall just short. It’s good to have those high standards, but no one ever remembers the teams that got to a final, only the ones that won them."

To their credit, the Sounders went as hard as they could for this year's Leagues Cup, with head coach Brian Schmetzer fielding a first-choice lineup for all three games. On Wednesday, it wasn't enough against a Club León team that punished Seattle for their defensive lapses, which included concessions on a penalty kick and a breakaway late in the second half.

"I'll never second-guess the effort that group of players put into this game, to this competition," Schmetzer said. "I think part of the reason why we're such a proud and strong franchise is because we do take these games very seriously.