Recap: New York City FC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-2 aggregate: SEA advance to CCL Final)

For the first time in club history, Seattle Sounders FC are going to the Concacaf Champions League Final, courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night that delivered a 4-2 aggregate victory over New York City FC in the CCL semifinals.

Coming into the contest protecting a 3-1 aggregate lead after Leg 1 at Lumen Field last week, Seattle got the result they needed thanks to a road goal in the first half from Raul Ruidiaz. Santiago Rodriguez netted for NYCFC in the 51st minute as the hosts chased a comeback result, but the Sounders managed to close out the 1-1 draw, aided in part by some fantastic goalkeeping from Stefan Frei.

The Rave Green will now attempt to become the first MLS club to ever win the modern incarnation of the continental tournament, with a two-legged meeting against Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on deck in late April and early May.

NYCFC unleashed a wave of pressure from the opening kickoff, but the Sounders got their back-breaking road goal just shy of the half-hour mark. Ruidiaz provided the finishing touch off a well-worked sequence, first-timing home his shot past NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson off a cross from Nouhou that was set up by a long ball from Jackson Ragen.