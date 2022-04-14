"This is the team I know": NYCFC left encouraged despite CCL exit to Seattle

"I'm [really] proud of the players. I think they did everything except putting the ball in the net more. I talked to them before the game about showing intensity and energy that we know this team can do," Deila said. "And today, they were on fire. They were all over Seattle, which is a really, really good football team. It was a tough match.

"In the end, we were not good enough inside the boxes compared to them and that's why they are in the final and we are not. But we know what we can do in our best moments, we have seen it. And now this team, how they played today, is when we are playing the way with the energy we know we have. It's nice to see that back again."