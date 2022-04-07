Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, New York City FC 1

Thiago Andrade gave NYCFC a potentially significant road goal with a 27th-minute equalizer, but the Sounders added two more to their tally before the match was over courtesy of a 34th-minute golazo from Morris and a second-half penalty kick from Lodeiro.

The match got off to a lively start, as the sides swapped goals in the opening half-hour. Seattle's opener came through Rusnák, who finished off a clinical 13-pass build-up that ended with the free-agent offseason arrival taking a layoff from Morris and depositing it past Sean Johnson for his first goal in a Sounders uniform.

NYCFC equalized in short order, though, as Andrade found the net just 11 minutes later with a close-range finish off a cross that was headed back across goal by Taty Castellanos. But Morris found the final goal of an entertaining first half, putting Seattle back in front in the 34th minute with a scorching finish into the top corner from inside the area, set up by a cross from Cristian Roldan.