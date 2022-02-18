Seattle Sounders measured after CCL stalemate with Motagua: “We'll find a goal or two”

“I've seen now for quite a while how good he can be and how confident he is for a young player – it’s very good in that situation, that position where he plays,” said the goalkeeper of Vargas. “When you have a top athlete breathing down your neck, you have to have good confidence in yourself, good quality, and he has it all that, and so that's really good to see. I think he also has a good head on his shoulders, that's the most important when I see a young player, young talent. It's someone who still wants to work and get better, someone who doesn't think they've made it yet. And so I see all the right things there.”