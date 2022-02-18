Recap: Comunicaciones 1, Colorado Rapids 0

The Colorado Rapids face an uphill climb to advance from their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series after a 1-0 loss to Comunicaciones FC in Leg 1 Thursday night as decided by Karel Espino's late, long-range strike.

The substitute Espino's 35-yard missile appeared to deflect off the back of a Colorado defender and wrongfoot goalkeeper William Yarbrough on its way to deciding a cagey affair at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores.

That was enough to give the Guatemalan titans an enviable advantage heading into the return leg next Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Without an away goal, the Rapids must win by multiple goals to advance after full time of Leg 2. A 1-0 Rapids win in Colorado would send proceedings to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.

Espino's goal came somewhat against the run of second-half play as Colorado grew into the game, particularly following the introduction of Michael Barrios and Bryan Acosta just before the hour-mark. U22 Initiative signing Max Alves also entered later to make his Rapids competitive debut.